PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
