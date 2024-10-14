PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 5.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 209,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

