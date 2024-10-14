PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.27 and last traded at $175.04. 420,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,484,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,366,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

