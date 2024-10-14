Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Persimmon Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $45.52.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.4829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.