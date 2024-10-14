Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 442.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,673,000 after purchasing an additional 292,401 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $21,470,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,092,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $100.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

