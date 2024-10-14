Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,777,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,848,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.