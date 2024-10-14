Polianta Ltd Buys 17,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 28.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

