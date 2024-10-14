Polianta Ltd Invests $7.78 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 244,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSE:FXI opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.50.

