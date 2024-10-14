Polianta Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $127.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $130.22.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

