Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 342,131 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 214,905 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,902,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,745,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VFH opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

