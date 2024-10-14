Polianta Ltd Trims Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,674,366 shares of company stock valued at $410,768,909 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $192.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $194.75.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.