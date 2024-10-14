Polianta Ltd Trims Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,674,366 shares of company stock valued at $410,768,909 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $192.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $194.75.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
