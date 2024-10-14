Pollux Coin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $100,961.05 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00258801 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,086,252 coins and its circulating supply is 40,086,378 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,083,423.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.18252907 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $108,597.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars.

