PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 201.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,230.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00101188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

