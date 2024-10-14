Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 155.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,899 shares of company stock worth $14,131,934 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $262.97 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $263.50. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

