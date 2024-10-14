Powell Max Limited’s (NASDAQ:PMAX) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Powell Max’s (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 15th. Powell Max had issued 1,426,750 shares in its public offering on September 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,707,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Powell Max’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Powell Max Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PMAX opened at $2.86 on Monday. Powell Max has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Powell Max Company Profile

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

