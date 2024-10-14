Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

