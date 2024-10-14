Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 11,417 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.07 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

