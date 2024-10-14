Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $502.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $502.92. The firm has a market cap of $466.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

