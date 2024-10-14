Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $216.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

