Procyon Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,335,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

