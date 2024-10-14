Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $221.00 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $226.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

