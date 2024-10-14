Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 194,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.