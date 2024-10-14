Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 150.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

PLTR stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.58 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock worth $649,272,355. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

