Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

