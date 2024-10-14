ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 2,723,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,928,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $2,178,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 238,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 190.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.