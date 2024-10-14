ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,607.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2302 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.