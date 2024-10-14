Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,891 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

