Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $342.83 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

