pufETH Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.35 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,652.66 or 0.04027296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pufETH has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market cap of $394.84 million and $47.35 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 534,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 534,847.91874481. The last known price of pufETH is 2,549.18198623 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,455,046.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

