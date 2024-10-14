pufETH (PUFETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.10 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $399.57 million and $56.10 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $2,684.41 or 0.04055499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00258379 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 526,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 534,847.91874481. The last known price of pufETH is 2,549.18198623 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,455,046.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.