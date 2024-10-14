Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

