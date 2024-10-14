PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $139.20 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.