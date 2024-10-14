PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of PCTTW stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.46.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
