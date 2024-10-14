pzETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.26 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One pzETH token can now be bought for about $3,098.28 or 0.04702626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $196,892.20 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pzETH has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,987.78357495. The last known price of pzETH is 2,901.43898859 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $244,575.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

