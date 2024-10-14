QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 3,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

