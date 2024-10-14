QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

