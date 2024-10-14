QUASA Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $83,075.64 and $1,592.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,590.50 or 0.99964674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00167279 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $385.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.