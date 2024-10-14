Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.26 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $83.87 million and $7.26 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,738,438,436 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

