Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $82.29 million and $7.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001773 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,738,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.