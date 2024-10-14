Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,358 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 285,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117,344 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

