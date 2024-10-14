RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in RB Global by 27.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 196.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 964,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,539. RB Global has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

