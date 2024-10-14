RC365 (LON:RCGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 129665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

RC365 Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.29.

RC365 Company Profile

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

