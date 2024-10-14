Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $62.06. Approximately 474,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,743,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after buying an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

