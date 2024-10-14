Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/4/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $196.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Texas Roadhouse had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.0 %

TXRH stock opened at $175.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $180.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.48.

Get Texas Roadhouse Inc alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after acquiring an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after acquiring an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.