Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RRR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. 107,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,426,000. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,491,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

