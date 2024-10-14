Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.36.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

IQVIA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.16 and a 200-day moving average of $231.59. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.