ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.23

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $0.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00101642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

