ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 746.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $101.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 893.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00102023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012474 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

