Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

