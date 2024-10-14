Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.1% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 51.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 170.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.22.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $539.92 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

